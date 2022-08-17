Woman ends life after killing her daughter in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 37-year-old ''depressed'' woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her minor daughter at her home at local Focal Point in Purhiran here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Vidya Devi, also attempted to kill her 14-year-old son by hanging him from a hook in the ceiling but he managed to save himself.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening, police said. Hoshiarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Palwinder Singh said Vidya Devi, wife of Kulwinder Singh, had been living at the local Focal Point here. The woman was depressed and had been taking treatment for the last two years.

On Tuesday evening, her husband was out for work and she was at home with her son and daughter.

She blindfolded and tied the hands of her nine-year-old daughter Rachna and son Navraj Singh.

She then allegedly threw her daughter into the water tank on the roof. Before hanging herself, Vidya Devi also hanged her son with another ceiling hook in the room, said police. However, Navraj somehow untied the rope and also opened his blindfold. He saw his mother hanging from the ceiling.

The boy also took out his sister's body from the water tank.

The bodies of both, the mother and the daughter, have been sent to the local government hospital for autopsy, said the DSP.

