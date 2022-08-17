Left Menu

Cabinet approves signing of Contract between India and France to support ITF activities on Indian Transport Sector

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Contract between the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, France on behalf of the International Transport Forum and the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), India to support the International Transport Forum (ITF) activities on the Indian Transport Sector.

The Contract was signed on 6th July 2022.

The activities to be carried out under this Contract will lead to:

New scientific results;

New policy insights;

Capacity building through increased scientific interaction

Identification of technology options for decarbonization of transport sector in India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

