Not received any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 in 2021-22: BSP tells EC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has informed the Election Commission that it has not received any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities during the financial year 2021-22.

In its annual contribution report submitted in June this year and put in the public domain by the poll panel on Wednesday, the party said it received ''nil'' contributions that were more than Rs 20,000 during 2021-22.

Section 29 C of the Representation of the People Act states that the treasurer of a political party or any other person authorised by it will prepare a report about the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by the party from any person or other entities in a financial year.

The BSP's statement is in line with its stated claim that it only gets funds from people with small earnings. The Mayawati-led party has maintained this stand for the past several years.

The Election Commission had been pushing to do away with the limitation of Rs 20,000 to make it mandatory for parties to show on record all voluntary donations, irrespective of the sum.

