5 held for robbing man of Rs 18L at gunpoint in Rajasthan

The robbed amount will also be recovered, Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said.The five men, who were on two motorcycles, had snatched a bag filled containing Rs 18 lakh cash, from a person at gunpoint and escaped.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 19:41 IST
The police have arrested five persons who allegedly robbed a man of Rs 18 lakh at gunpoint in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday, officials said. ''The five accused have been arrested. The robbed amount will also be recovered,'' Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said.

The five men, who were on two motorcycles, had snatched a bag filled containing Rs 18 lakh cash, from a person at gunpoint and escaped. The victim, in his complaint, said he was carrying the cash to get a property registered. He alleged that the five accused stopped him, snatched the bag and escaped, police said.

