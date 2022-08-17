Haryana Police stops Rs 30 lakh fraud in its tracks

In a swift move, the crime branch of Haryana Police stopped an over Rs 30 lakh transaction initiated with money that had allegedly been stolen by a cyber fraud from a gaming company in Panchkula.

The Chief Operating Officer of a Panchkula-based gaming company had recently filed a complaint on cyber crime helpline saying that an app user had defrauded him of Rs 35 lakh.

''While preparing the company's account report on August 14, it was found that on August 11 unauthorised deposits of Rs 35 lakh were made in the wallet of a user, which were transferred by the user from his wallet to his personal account on August 12 and 13,'' Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Branch, O P Singh, said in a statement on Wednesday. As soon as the transaction was detected, the complainant spoke to the user, who refused to pay the money and switched off his phone.

''After detection of fraud, a complaint was made on cyber helpline 1930. Immediate information provided by the victim on 1930 in 'golden hours' resulted in retrieving defrauded amount by freezing the transaction,” he said. “A complaint has been registered in this connection at Cyber Police Station, Panchkula and further investigation is underway,'' he said.

The National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 was started in January this year.

Twenty-nine cyber police stations have been set up in the state under the initiative, where victims of cyber crimes can register their complaints, the statement said.

On an average more than 600 calls are received on the helpline every day from across the state.

''Our cyber team is saving about Rs 7 lakh per day on this 24-hour hotline. The state crime branch, which is functioning as a cyber nodal agency, has saved Rs 11 crore after receiving complaints on 1930 during the first 7 months of 2022. As many as 459 accused have been arrested in this connection,'' he added.

The state crime branch is spreading awareness through social media platforms on cybercrime.

Singh said that the increased use of technology in recent times has also led to a sharp rise in cyber frauds.

''Taking this in view, we have decided to spread awareness through social media platforms. Funny tweets and posts are being posted on Twitter, Facebook, Koo, and Instagram to raise public awareness.

''We want to make the public aware and also not let them feel bored. A student is associated with social media and also a housewife too, we want to make them aware sitting at home so that cyber fraudsters can be given a befitting reply.

“Apart from this, questions related to cyber crime are also being answered on social media platforms to raise awareness,'' he said.

He also urged the people to remain alert and stay away from any online allurement.

''If anyone gets cheated through cybercrime, he or she must immediately report such frauds at cyber crime helpline 1930,'' he said.

