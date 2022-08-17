Left Menu

Woman mowed down by Delhi Fire Service truck in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 20:38 IST
Woman mowed down by Delhi Fire Service truck in Delhi
A 40-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a Delhi Fire Service truck which was on its way back after attending a fire call on Wednesday morning in outer Delhi's Raj Park area, police said.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, they said.

The deceased, Ramwati, lived in Mangolpuri and worked at a factory in Mundka, they said.

The incident took place when Ramwati was going to the factory in Mundka for work, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the matter was reported at about 9.30 am at Raj Park Police Station.

He said Ramwati was reported lying under the rear tyre of the truck.

The offending vehicle belongs to the fire station in Mangolpuri phase 2 and the driver has been identified as Pardeep Kumar (35). The vehicle was coming after attending a call in the Prem Nager area, he said.

''We have registered a case under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested Kumar,'' the DCP said. The accused, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, is posted as driver in Delhi Fire Service, he said.

