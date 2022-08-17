Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 17: * SC on Wednesday asked the Centre to take a ''pro-active'' role in getting the world football governing body FIFA's suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) lifted and facilitating the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup in India. * SC said that political parties and individuals cannot be prevented from making poll promises aimed at fulfilling the constitutional mandate and the term “freebie” should not be confused with genuine welfare measures. *SC restrained the Jharkhand High Court from proceeding with PILs seeking a probe against Chief Minister Hemant Soren who has been accused of granting himself a mining lease as the state's mining minister. The apex court reserved its judgement on separate pleas of the Jharkhand government and Soren against an order of the high court that accepted the maintainability of the PIL. * SC deferred hearing for August 23 pleas of 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife seeking transfer to a jail outside Delhi from Tihar Jail.

* SC asked the board of management of Unitech Group to upload on its website the timeline for completion of its stalled projects for the benefit of the hassled home buyers.

