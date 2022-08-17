ITBP DG meets J-K Lt Governor

ITBP Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Wednesday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and the two discussed the accident in Chandanwari that claimed lives of seven border police personnel.

''The DG ITBP and the Lt Governor discussed the treatment and medical support being provided to the ITBP personnel injured in the bus accident near Chandanwari on August 16,'' an official spokesman said.

Those critically injured will be airlifted to AIIMS trauma centre for advanced treatment, the LG was informed.

The Lt Governor had visited the Army Hospital Srinagar on Tuesday to enquire about the well-being of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel injured in the tragic road accident.

