Punjab Police nabs two from Delhi for planting IED under cop's vehicle in Amritsar

A day after an IED was found hidden under the vehicle of a police officer, the Punjab Police on Wednesday said two people who had allegedly planted the explosive material have been arrested from Delhi. A police official said those arrested belonged to Patti area of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. The improvised explosive device (IED) was found hidden under the SUV of Sub-Inspector (SI) Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality on Tuesday.

A car cleaner had noticed the object under the vehicle.

A CCTV footage showed that two motorcycle-borne unidentified people kept the explosive material under the sports utility vehicle (SUV) and then fled the spot.

Additional Director General of Police (Internal Security) R N Dhoke earlier visited the site in Amritsar.

Speaking to media in Amritsar, Dhoke on Wednesday said the IED weighed about 2.70 kg and it contained RDX and a timer. A mobile phone has also been recovered, he added.

Replying to a question, Dhoke said police were also investigating the terror angle in it.

He said the DGP and other senior officials were monitoring the case closely.

On SI Dilbag Singh's claim of getting threats, Dhoke said investigation in this regard was going on.

''Dilbagh Singh is a capable officer and he had done a very good job in the past. We will enhance his security cover,'' the senior police officer said. At present, it is difficult to say from where this IED came, he said. ''But according to the trend of recovery of IEDs in Punjab so far, all of them came from Pakistan,'' he added.

Asked whether the latest IED too came from Pakistan, he said it appears so. PTI JMS CHS VSD SRY

