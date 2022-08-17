Left Menu

Live mortar shell recovered in J-K’s Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A live mortar shell, weighing about 44 kg, was recovered Wednesday from an open field in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The shell was noticed by a police party during a cleanliness drive at Kikri Morh in Parmandal area, an official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad of the army was called and the shell was safely defused.

