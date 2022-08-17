Left Menu

Small Sept. 11 museum known for ground zero tours closes

A small museum near New Yorks World Trade Center dedicated to preserving the memory of the Sept. 11 attacks is being moved to the New York State Museum in Albany, Adams said.

17-08-2022
A small museum near New York's World Trade Center dedicated to preserving the memory of the Sept. 11 attacks is closing after Wednesday, the victim of financial pressures made worse by COVID-19.

The 9/11 Tribute Museum, which opened in 2006, offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. It was sometimes confused with the much larger Sept. 11 museum, which opened in 2014 near the memorial pools that mark where the twin towers stood.

“Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents us from generating sufficient funding to continue to operate the physical museum,” Jennifer Adams, co-founder and CEO of the 9/11 Tribute Museum, said in a statement. She said the Tribute Museum would maintain an online presence to provide educational resources and support for the 9/11 community.

Most of the museum's collection of artifacts from the Sept. 11 attacks is being moved to the New York State Museum in Albany, Adams said. The nonprofit September 11th Families' Association, which founded the Tribute Museum, is coordinating with its donors to make sure that the artifacts are handled property, she said.

