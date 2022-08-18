Left Menu

Mumbai couple killed in western express highway bike crash

A couple was crushed to death after a speeding dumper truck hit their motorcycle on the Western Express Highway on Wednesday, a Mumbai Police official said.The couple was headed towards Marol Naka in suburban Andheri when the accident occurred in the afternoon, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 00:22 IST
Mumbai couple killed in western express highway bike crash
  • Country:
  • India

A couple was crushed to death after a speeding dumper truck hit their motorcycle on the Western Express Highway on Wednesday, a Mumbai Police official said.

The couple was headed towards Marol Naka in suburban Andheri when the accident occurred in the afternoon, he said. They were rushed to a hospital but were declared dead before admission.

The official said the bike rider and his wife, who was riding pillion, were wearing helmets. The dumper driver was nabbed and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India
4
Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

Kajaria Ceramics to Be Title Sponsor for India's Zimbabwe Tour

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022