BMVSS, FIA planning Jaipur Foot limb fitment camp in Hyderabad under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, the parent organisation of Jaipur Foot USA, in collaboration with leading diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT-NE (FIA) is planning to organise a camp for differently-abled persons in Hyderabad, Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari has said.

Bhandari said here on Wednesday that the camp will be held as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemoration to mark 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. Under the camp to be held in Hyderabad, 1075 people in need will receive free artificial limbs.

The camp will be held at the state-level for the benefit of differently-able persons from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Bhandari said the camp’s announcement has been made after consulting with BMVSS founder Padma Bhushan awardee D R Mehta.

FIA, under the leadership of Chairman Ankur Vaidya, President Kenny Desai and past president Alok Kumar, had recently organised the special annual flag hoisting at Times Square to celebrate Indian independence day. Bhandari said Dr Sudhakar Reddy will be the local coordinator for the camp.

Vaidya especially focused on organising the camp in the two states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Bhandari, who is also the FIA convener for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, said BMVSS has recently completed the 19th international camp in Sudan. He added that the camps are sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs under the initiative India for Humanity.

He added that FIA and Jaipur Foot USA are planning to hold a joint meeting of their office bearers to work on road map ahead to ensure that the camp is successful and fulfills the commitment of helping and reaching the needy in the remotest places of Andhra and Telangana through the camp in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)