Two suspected members of terror outfit held in Bengal

18-08-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The West Bengal Police has arrested two suspected members of the Al Qaeda in the Indian-Subcontinent (AQIS) from North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the special task force of the state police conducted a raid on Wednesday night in Kharibari area under the Shasan Police Station limits and arrested the two for their alleged involvement with the terror outfit, he said.

One of them has been identified as a resident of Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district, while the other hailed from Arambagh in Hooghly, the senior police officer said, adding that several documents were seized from their possession during the raid.

''Both have been arrested because of their involvement with the AQIS. Documents containing highly radicalised thoughts, indicative of waging war against India, have been seized from their possession. A specific case is being initiated against them,'' he told PTI.

After interrogating the two, the police came to know that at least 17 other members of the AQIS are active in this region, he said.

The arrested duo will be produced before a local court on Thursday, the officer added.

