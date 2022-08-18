Left Menu

Eight YouTube channels blocked for spreading disinformation against India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:07 IST
Eight YouTube channels blocked for spreading disinformation against India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday ordered blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order.

The blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views; and 85.73 lakh subscribers and the content was being monetised, an official statement said.

The channels that were blocked under the Information Technology Rules-2021 include seven Indian news channels. The blocked YouTube channels made false claims such as demolition of religious structures by the Government of India, ban on celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, an official statement said.

''Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country,'' it said.

It said the YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir.

''The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022