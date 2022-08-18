Left Menu

NHRC intervention ensures disciplinary action against doctor in medical negligence case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:59 IST
NHRC intervention ensures disciplinary action against doctor in medical negligence case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The intervention by the National Human Rights Commission in a case of death of a pregnant woman due to ''medical negligence'' has resulted in the government of West Bengal paying Rs 3.75 lakh as monetary relief to her next of kin, officials said on Thursday.

The state's medical council has been asked to take disciplinary action against the ''negligent doctor'' for the incident that took place at the Lalbagh Sub-Divisional Hospital, Murshidabad on February 8, 2020, it said in a statement.

The Commission also observed that the state is ''vicariously responsible'' for this negligence of the doctor and had recommended the monetary relief. The Commission had registered a case on the basis of a complaint. In response to the notices of the Commission, the department of health and family welfare of the state government had informed that an inquiry committee has found that as per the death certificate, the patient had died ''due to heart failure'', it said.

It was also found during the inquiry that ''the doctor who was on duty was not present in the hospital and instead gave instructions over phone to the nurses. He attended the patient after delay of five hours,'' the rights panel said. The state government has also informed that a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the doctor. A copy of the inquiry committee report has also been sent to the West Bengal Medical Council for disciplinary action against him, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022