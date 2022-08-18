Entire country is in pain by the death of student in Jalore: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the entire nation is hurt by the death of a nine-year-old boy in Jalore.

He said that the accused was arrested immediately after the incident and the matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that a fast track trial can be conducted. ''The entire nation is hurt by the death of a nine-year-old innocent child in Jalore. This matter has been taken up under the Case Officer Scheme so that a fast track trial can be conducted,'' Gehlot tweeted.

The Chief Minister is on a tour to Gujarat to hold party meetings. ''Met MLA Shri Jignesh Mevani in Ahmedabad and discussed the incident. The whole society is with the family in this grief. The compensation amount under SC-ST Act and assistance amount was given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund,'' he said.

In addition, on the instructions of the AICC, financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh is being given to the victim's family by the State Congress Committee, Gehlot said. Any previous cases regarding any job being given to a family member are being examined.

Indra Kumar, a student, was beaten up by a teacher allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in Saraswati Vidya Mandir, the school where he studied, on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad last week. The accused, Chail Singh, has been arrested.

