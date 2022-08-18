Left Menu

Bose death anniversary: Bring back Netaji's last remains to India, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to PM

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring back the ashes of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to India in view of the leader's death anniversary on August 18.

18-08-2022
Bose death anniversary: Bring back Netaji's last remains to India, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to PM
A hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate, in New Delhi (File Photo ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Priyanka Chaturvedi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to bring back the ashes of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to India in view of the leader's death anniversary on August 18. In a letter to Prime Minister, Chaturvedi said, "As we celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and pledge to take pride in our heritage as a part of the 'Panchpran', I am writing this letter to you in support of the request of Ms. Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, to bring his last remains back to India."

"It shall be our greatest honour to commemorate Netaji's sacrifice and dedication towards independence of India by fulfilling his last wish of returning to the Indian soil" Chaturvedi said in the letter also marked to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. "I request you to make a note of the request of Ms. Anita Bose Pfaff and expeditiously take all such diplomatic and other measures to bring Netaji home and duly acknowledge his insurmountable contributions in India's freedom struggle. This shall indeed be a true tribute to our forefathers who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom.

"On the solemn occasion of Subhash Chandra Boseji's death anniversary, I urge the Prime Minister of India & MEA to bring Netaji's ashes back home. Even his daughter has appealed that it should be done, as that was what the great freedom fighter desired," she wrote. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had died in a plane crash in Taiwan in 1945. (ANI)

