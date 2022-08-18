Left Menu

Basketball player suffers multiple fractures after she resists rape attempt in Punjab's Moga

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:55 IST
An 18-year-old basketball player suffered multiple fractures after three youths, who allegedly tried to rape her, pushed her off the roof of a stadium in Punjab's Moga district, police said on Thursday.

The player was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana where she was undergoing treatment for injuries in both her legs and her jaw, they said.

The incident took place on August 12, and all three accused have been on the run since police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, his daughter had gone to the stadium in Moga for practice.

One of the accused, identified as Jatin Kanda, allegedly tried to rape her at the stadium. When she resisted and tried to escape, he allegedly pushed her off from a height of around 25 feet, which seriously injured her in multiple places.

A case under several sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape), of the IPC, has been registered against Jatin and his two accomplices.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Khurana on Thursday said raids are being made to arrest the accused.

