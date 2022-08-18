Left Menu

Bangladeshi national nabbed from near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:24 IST
Bangladeshi national nabbed from near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed a Bangladeshi national along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday and handed him over to the police.

Sarovar Hussain, 28, a citizen of Bangladesh, was nabbed from Posina village near Myajlar along the border, Jhinjhinyali Police Station SHO Hanwant Singh said.

Police sources said the man was caught when he was trying to cross the border illegally. The SHO said the man would be handed over to security agencies for further interrogation on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022