Bangladeshi national nabbed from near Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

The Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed a Bangladeshi national along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Thursday and handed him over to the police.

Sarovar Hussain, 28, a citizen of Bangladesh, was nabbed from Posina village near Myajlar along the border, Jhinjhinyali Police Station SHO Hanwant Singh said.

Police sources said the man was caught when he was trying to cross the border illegally. The SHO said the man would be handed over to security agencies for further interrogation on Friday.

