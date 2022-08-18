Bhim Army chief detained at Jodhpur airport, again

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was once again detained at the airport here while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher for touching a water pot. He was detained at the Jodhpur airport for over three hours on Wednesday and allowed to leave around 7.30 pm after he assured that that he would not go to Jalore, around 150 km from the airport.

However, as he came out of the airport, Aazad told reporters that he won’t return without meeting the boy’s family. On Thursday, he came to Jodhpur in a flight from Delhi and police took him to the police station near the airport.

''Talks are going on at the police station,'' an official said. Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan reached Jalore from Delhi via road to meet the boy’s family members.

The probe into the case has so far could not establish that the boy was beaten up because he touched a water pot.

''The investigation is going on but it could not be established so far that he was beaten because he touched a water pot,'' Jalore SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13. Additional police force has been deployed in his village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.

