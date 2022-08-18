Left Menu

Bhim Army chief detained at Jodhpur airport, again

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was once again detained at the airport here while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher for touching a water pot.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:33 IST
Bhim Army chief detained at Jodhpur airport, again
  • Country:
  • India

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was once again detained at the airport here while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher for touching a water pot. He was detained at the Jodhpur airport for over three hours on Wednesday and allowed to leave around 7.30 pm after he assured that that he would not go to Jalore, around 150 km from the airport.

However, as he came out of the airport, Aazad told reporters that he won’t return without meeting the boy’s family. On Thursday, he came to Jodhpur in a flight from Delhi and police took him to the police station near the airport.

''Talks are going on at the police station,'' an official said. Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan reached Jalore from Delhi via road to meet the boy’s family members.

The probe into the case has so far could not establish that the boy was beaten up because he touched a water pot.

''The investigation is going on but it could not be established so far that he was beaten because he touched a water pot,'' Jalore SP Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13. Additional police force has been deployed in his village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022