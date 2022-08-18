Left Menu

Federal Bank inaugurates 15 new branches

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:42 IST
Private sector Federal Bank under its expansion drive has inaugurated 15 new branches across the country, the Kerala-based bank said on Thursday.

Among the 15 branches, seven are in Tamil Nadu taking the overall presence to 171 branches in the State.

''After opening 10 branches in a single day last June, we are opening 15 branches across various locations. The bank would continue to focus on territories like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat..'', Federal Bank Head-Branch Banking, Nandakumar V said.

According to him, the seven branches in Tamil Nadu were opened at Acharampattu, Kilacheri, Kumbakonam, Perambalur, Ponpathi, Salem Gugai and Tiruvarur, the statement added.

