Yogi Government to assess OBC representation in government jobs in the last 10 years

The Yogi government is going to assess the OBC representation in the state government jobs over the last 10 years. Under this, the employees will be counted according to the 79 sub-castes of OBC, who are in the services of the state government.

The Yogi government is going to assess the OBC representation in the state government jobs over the last 10 years. Under this, the employees will be counted according to the 79 sub-castes of OBC, who are in the services of the state government. The letter has been sent by the government to the Additional Chief Secretaries of all the departments, seeking full details of the job-holders of the department.

A department-wise campaign will be conducted to collect the details of the total posts and personnel appointed across Group 'A' to Group 'D'. The details of all these posts will have to be given cadre-wise. After this, the complete details of sanctioned posts, posts filled, posts fixed for OBCs, posts filled from OBCs, number of OBCs selected in the general category, percentage of OBCs against total filled posts, etc. will also be asked for further assessment.

Another point that will be looked upon, will be whether the reservation quota has been fulfilled or not. This is for the first time, that the status of OBC sub-castes in the posts from Group 'A' to Group 'D' will be assessed. A total of 79 sub-castes have been included in this exercise. Further, details of all the total appointments made between January 2010 to March 2020, across various departments, will be asked for.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises has sought the caste-wise details from the Additional Chief Secretaries of all departments. Here, the details of the total appointments made in various departments from January 2010 to March 2020 have been asked for. Regarding this assessment, an important meeting will be held between the officers of various departments. The meeting is expected to be held in two phases on August 23 and 24. (ANI)

