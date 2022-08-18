Pope rules insufficient evidence to investigate Canadian cardinal
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:36 IST
Pope Francis has decided there is not sufficient evidence to open a Church investigation into Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet over allegations of sexual assault, the Vatican said in a statement on Thursday.
Ouellet was named earlier this week in a class action lawsuit against the Quebec Catholic diocese that alleged cases of sexual assault by some 88 priests and staff working at the diocese starting in 1940.
