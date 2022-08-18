Left Menu

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 18

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Thursday, August 18: * *HC asked the central government to approach a single judge for appropriate relief against an interim order staying guidelines prohibiting hotels and restaurants from levying service charges automatically on food bills.

*HC refused to pass an interim order staying the operation of the decision allowing Sikhs to carry kirpans having a blade length of up to six inches while travelling on domestic flights.

* The woman who approached HC last week to stop her friend from travelling to Switzerland to undergo euthanasia on account of his debilitating sickness withdrew her petition.

* HC has ordered that an FIR be registered forthwith against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman's complaint in 2018 alleging rape.

*HC has said ensuring peace and harmony is the most sacred duty of not only the law enforcement agencies and courts but citizens also have the duty to ensure that their acts do not instigate and promote communal hatred or ill-will.

