'Rozgar Sansad' to be held on Aug 21 in Nand Nagri: Delhi minister Rai

Several parliamentarians and civil society members will attend a ''Rozgar Sansad'' to be held on August 21 in Nand Nagri to highlight the demand for a national employment policy, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

Members of various social organisations, under the banner of the 'Sanyukt Rozgar Andolan Samiti', have been sitting on a relay fast from last Wednesday after police denied permission to a 'Tiranga Padyatra' planned by them.

''The Rozgar Sansad will be organised in Nand Nagari on August 21 by the Sanyukt Rozgar Andolan Samiti. Several Members of Parliament (MPs) and social activists will join it,'' Rai said in a statement.

The minister, who is also the founder of the Desh Ki Baat Foundation, said the ongoing movement for implementation of a national employment policy in the country will announce its future course of action in the coming days.

