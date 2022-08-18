Left Menu

Three held in Amritsar for embezzling panchayat funds

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday said it has arrested a junior engineer, panchayat secretary and former sarpanch of Dhirkot village for allegedly misappropriating gram panchayat funds amounting to Rs 8,09,744.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 18-08-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 22:46 IST
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday said it has arrested a junior engineer, panchayat secretary and former sarpanch of Dhirkot village for allegedly misappropriating gram panchayat funds amounting to Rs 8,09,744. A spokesperson of the bureau said during investigation, it came to light that from 2013 to 2016, the Dhirkot gram panchayat had a total income of Rs 56,68,330 lakh. Of which, an expenditure of Rs 38,05,524 was incurred by the panchayat and Rs 18,62,806 found deposited in the bank account.

According to the investigation report of the technical team, total works amounting to Rs 29,95,780 were completed by the gram panchayat.

The spokesman said three of the accused allegedly embezzled funds to the tune of Rs 8,09,744.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

