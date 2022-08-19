Police deployed at house of Hindu outfit member who sought permission to end his life

Police personnel were deployed at the residence of an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha member who had sought permission from the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to end his life if not allowed to offer prayers at the Shahi Idgah mosque on Janmashtami.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national treasurer Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday wrote a letter purportedly with his own blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to offer Janmashtami prayers inside the mosque, claiming it was the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Officials said police personnel were deployed at his residence to prevent any untoward incident.

“As a precautionary measure, police are keeping a close watch on Dinesh Sharma, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said. He said the step was taken as Sharma had sought permission to end his life.

Multiple suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute are in courts with Hindu petitioners claiming the mosque is built on the place believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

