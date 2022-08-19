Left Menu

Police deployed at house of Hindu outfit member who sought permission to end his life

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-08-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 00:00 IST
Police deployed at house of Hindu outfit member who sought permission to end his life
  • Country:
  • India

Police personnel were deployed at the residence of an Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha member who had sought permission from the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to end his life if not allowed to offer prayers at the Shahi Idgah mosque on Janmashtami.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national treasurer Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday wrote a letter purportedly with his own blood to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to offer Janmashtami prayers inside the mosque, claiming it was the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Officials said police personnel were deployed at his residence to prevent any untoward incident.

“As a precautionary measure, police are keeping a close watch on Dinesh Sharma, SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said. He said the step was taken as Sharma had sought permission to end his life.

Multiple suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute are in courts with Hindu petitioners claiming the mosque is built on the place believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

FEATURE-Can Indonesia's Muslim leaders help combat climate change?

 Global
4
Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes, exams

Ukraine return students in panic as varsities plan to resume offline classes...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022