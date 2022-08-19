Left Menu

Rajasthan court sentences man to 20 years in prison for abduction, rape of minor

PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-08-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 00:01 IST
Rajasthan court sentences man to 20 years in prison for abduction, rape of minor
  Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Baran district on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl three years ago.

The court of judge Rajesh Gupta held Deepak Kumar guilty of rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and also slapped fine of Rs two lakh on him, public prosecutor Baran Mahesh Tyagi said.

The incident had taken place on October 3, 2019, and a case under IPC sections 363, 366 and 376(3), and provisions of the POCSO Act was registered at the Seeswali police station of Baran, Tyagi said.

