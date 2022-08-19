Left Menu

Fire at trauma centre after explosion in oxygen cylinders

A fire broke out at a trauma centre on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway here on Thursday after explosion in oxygen cylinders, police said. The incident took place around 10 pm when oxygen cylinders exploded due to which the fire broke out, leading to panic in nearby Kanshiram Colony.

Fire at trauma centre after explosion in oxygen cylinders
A fire broke out at a trauma centre on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway here on Thursday after explosion in oxygen cylinders, police said. No one was reported to be injured in the incident. The incident took place around 10 pm when oxygen cylinders exploded due to which the fire broke out, leading to panic in nearby Kanshiram Colony. According to locals, at least five cylinders exploded. Fire brigade is trying to douse the flames. Chief Medical Officer Dharmendra Tripathi said no one was injured in the incident.

