Xi, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali, says Indonesia's Widodo -Bloomberg News
Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 05:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 05:46 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to attend a Group of 20 summit to be held Bali later this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said in an interview with Bloomberg News.
