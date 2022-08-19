Left Menu

Noida cops attach illegal assets worth Rs 5.5 cr of two gangsters

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-08-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 13:08 IST
Noida cops attach illegal assets worth Rs 5.5 cr of two gangsters
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have attached ''illegally-acquired'' assets worth around Rs 5.50 crore of two gangsters, officials said on Friday.

The properties, which included residential plots and vehicles, were attached under provisions of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act on instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh on Thursday, the officials said.

''Ensuring continuous strict action against criminals to check crime, orders were passed to attach the illegally acquired properties worth Rs 5.50 crore of Sanjay Goyal and Sudesh Kumar under the Gangsters Act,'' a police spokesperson said.

Among the attached properties are three plots, one in Meerut, two in Noida, and one four-wheeler and one two-wheeler, the police said.

The action was taken under Section 14(1) of the Gangsters Act which allows attachment of illegal properties, in order to effectively curb gangsters, mafias and criminals and their associates, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022