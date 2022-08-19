Banner with pictures of Godse, Savarkar removed

A flex banner displayed by a local Hindu Mahasabha leader at Surathkal extending Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings sparked a row as it had pictures of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

However, before the controversy spread, the civic authorities removed the banner immediately following complaints on Thursday.

The banner was installed by Hindu Mahasabha local leader Rajesh Pavitran, police sources said. After a complaint was received, it was removed on the orders of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the sources said.

The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover. Earlier, prohibitory orders were clamped in Shivamogga after two groups entered into an argument over the installation of a banner with a picture of Savarkar on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tension prevailed after one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of Savarkar on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)