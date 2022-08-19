Left Menu

Banner with pictures of Godse, Savarkar removed

After a complaint was received, it was removed on the orders of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the sources said.The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-08-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 14:26 IST
Banner with pictures of Godse, Savarkar removed
  • Country:
  • India

A flex banner displayed by a local Hindu Mahasabha leader at Surathkal extending Sri Krishna Janmashtami greetings sparked a row as it had pictures of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and Hindutva icon V D Savarkar.

However, before the controversy spread, the civic authorities removed the banner immediately following complaints on Thursday.

The banner was installed by Hindu Mahasabha local leader Rajesh Pavitran, police sources said. After a complaint was received, it was removed on the orders of the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Police security was beefed up in Surathkal in view of Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, the sources said.

The Hindu Mahasabha had courted a controversy when they displayed a banner with a photo of Savarkar on August 14 at Surathkal flyover. Earlier, prohibitory orders were clamped in Shivamogga after two groups entered into an argument over the installation of a banner with a picture of Savarkar on the occasion of Independence Day.

Tension prevailed after one of the groups wanted to tie a picture of Savarkar on a high mast light pole while the other planned to install a picture of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022