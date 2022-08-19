Left Menu

HC proposes 25:75 formula for Common Entrance Test repeaters

The dispute that the HC is hearing is regarding non-consideration of PUC Pre-University Course marks of students who passed PUC in 2020-21.In its suggestion on Thursday, the HC said the marks from PUC and CET can be considered in the ratio of 2575.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:29 IST
HC proposes 25:75 formula for Common Entrance Test repeaters
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka has proposed a new formula to clear the confusion over the 2022 Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to professional courses in Karnataka. The dispute that the HC is hearing is regarding the non-consideration of PUC (Pre-University Course) marks of students who passed PUC in 2020-21.

In its suggestion on Thursday, the HC said the marks from PUC and CET can be considered in the ratio of 25:75. It said the students and the government can find a common ground with this arrangement. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has notified that the second PU marks of 2020-21 students will not be considered for the purpose for ranking and only their CET marks would be considered. Students were promoted in 2020-21 based on internal marks due to Covid pandemic.

Many of these students are appearing for professional course admission this year. They will be competing with students who wrote second PUC exams in 2021-22 in the regular course.

Some of these repeater-students approached the HC seeking that their 2020-21 PU marks and CET marks should be considered in the 50:50 ratio for CET rankings.

The HC bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar is hearing a batch of seven different petitions filed by students in this regard. In an oral observation on Thursday, the court said that if KEA agrees to the 25:75 formula, 90 per cent of the problem would be solved.

Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa sought time to submit the government's reply to this suggestion.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to August 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022