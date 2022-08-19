Claim for compensation of Rs 1.10 crore by EPS fanciful: NGO

The claim for compensation of Rs 1.10 crore towards damages by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappady K Palaniswami over a corruption charge is fanciful, a non-governmental organisation, has said in the Madras High Court.

In its counter-affidavit filed in response to a civil suit filed by EPS last week, Arappor Iyakkam, by its convernor Jayaram Venkatesan and joint convenor Zahir Hussain, said the claim for compensation is fanciful and baseless and it should be dismissed as unsubstantiated. The suit has been filed with the intention of silencing organisations like Arappor Iyakkam, which has taken up public issues voluntarily and has nothing to gain from such exposes.

The counter also claimed that the complaint dated July 26 this year to the DVAC is not defamatory. ''We stand by our complaint. All the statements made in it are backed by strong documentary evidence,'' the counter said.

In his application arising out of a civil suit, EPS sought to restrain Arappor Iyakkam from carrying on any defamatory statement against him and to direct it to pay Rs 1.10 crore towards damages. It also sought to restrain them permanently from in any manner releasing, circulating, publishing or indulging in making any kind of accusations/insinuations /allegations against him.

According to EPS, a private TV news channel on July 28 this year, telecast a report stating that the NGO had addressed a letter to the Vigilance, making false and untenable allegations against him in the matter of tenders for highways in the State. The Iyakkam had also uploaded the same on its social media websites and widely circulated the news. It alleged corrupt practices in floating tenders at the time when he was the chief mMinister holding Highways portfolio. It had caused a huge loss of Rs 692 crore to the exchequer. The news, an utterly false one, had spoiled his name and fame and caused mental agony to him. It was intended to bring disrespect to him, he had contended.

