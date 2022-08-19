Russia's Roskomnadzor imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 18:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday that it was taking punitive measures against a string of foreign IT companies, including TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord and Pinterest.
In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that the measures were in response to the companies' failure to remove content that it had flagged as illegal, and would remain in place until they complied. It did not specify what measures would be taken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telegram releases new update with custom animated emoji, ability to share Premium experience and more
Telegram's latest update was held up by Apple over emoji
Russia's watchdog imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest
UPDATE 1-Russia's watchdog imposes measures against TikTok, Telegram, Zoom, Discord, Pinterest