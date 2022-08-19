Left Menu

Nine-year-old girl raped, murdered in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two girls aged nine and six were allegedly abducted by a youth, who raped and murdered one of them, police said on Friday here.

While the nine-year-old girl was found dead in a field with blood stains on her clothes, the other somehow managed to escape, they said.

Police have arrested the accused. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said the youth who resided at the girls’ village took them for a ride on a bicycle on Thursday. The girls were cousins and police started searching for them when their families approached them.

Police recovered the body of the nine-year-old girl from a field on Friday morning.

The accused has confessed to the crime, the SSP said. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he added.

