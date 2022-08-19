Left Menu

Delhi HC allows OTT release of Shamshera subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs 1 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:03 IST
Delhi HC allows OTT release of Shamshera subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs 1 crore
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has allowed the release of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film 'Shamshera' on OTT platforms subject to Yash Raj Films depositing Rs one crore with its registry.

The order was passed by Justice Jyoti Singh on a lawsuit by Bikramjeet Singh Bhullar alleging infringement of his copyright in the literary work 'Kabu na chhadein Khet' by the filmmakers.

In the order dated August 18, the judge noted that the film was released in theatres last month and was scheduled to be released on OTT platforms on Friday therefore, to balance the equities between the parties, it would be appropriate to allow the release of the film on OTT platforms subject to the deposit of Rs one crore by August 22.

If the money is not deposited in time, there shall be an injunction on the further telecast of the film on OTT Platforms with effect from August 23, the court added.

“Considering the totality of the circumstances as well as the fact that the impugned film has already been released in theatres and is scheduled to be released on the OTT Platforms tomorrow i.e. 19.08.2022, in my view, in order to balance the equities between the parties, at this stage, it would be appropriate to permit Defendant No. 1 to release the impugned film “Shamshera”, on the OTT Platforms, subject, however, to Defendant No. 1 (Yash Raj Films Pvt Ltd) depositing a sum of Rs.1 Crore with the Registrar General of this Court, latest by 22.08.2022,” the court said.

“It is made clear that if the money is not deposited within the timeline granted by this Court, an injunction shall operate against the further telecast of the movie on the OTT Platforms with effect from 23.08.2022. Needless to state, the deposit is without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties to the lis and is only to balance the equities at this stage,” it added.

The plaintiff opposed the release of the film on OTT platforms on the ground that there was an infringement of his copyright by making a substantial reproduction of his work as well as a flagrant and dishonest breach of confidence.

The defendant filmmakers urged the court to permit the release of the film on OTT platforms, saying that otherwise, they would be in breach of their contractual obligations qua third parties.

It was also said that they would suffer an irreparable injury and the plaintiff can always be compensated in terms of money in case he succeeds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022