IAF reaches Australia for participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022

The IAF contingent, led by Group Captain YPS Negi, comprises over 100 air warriors, deployed with four Su-30 MKI fighters and two C-17 aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 19:10 IST
The last edition was conducted in 2018. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)
An Indian Air Force contingent has reached Australia for participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 scheduled to be held from 19 Aug 22 to 08 Sep 22 in Darwin. This is a biennial, multi-national exercise hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). It will focus on Large Force Employment warfare. The last edition was conducted in 2018. The 2020 edition of the exercise was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's exercise will see the participation of over 100 aircraft and 2500 military personnel from various air forces.

The IAF contingent, led by Group Captain YPS Negi, comprises over 100 air warriors, deployed with four Su-30 MKI fighters and two C-17 aircraft. They will undertake multi-domain air combat missions in a complex environment and will exchange best practices with the participating air forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

