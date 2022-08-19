TN police recover 31.7 kg looted gold from NBFC, inspector among 6 arrested people

The city police on Friday said it has recovered the 31.7 kg gold looted from a non-banking finance company here, in which an insider role was suspected while a police inspector was also arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested policeman was not involved in the heist, but did not inform the police after one of the accused, his relative, hid the gold in his house, said TS Anbu, Additional Commissioner (law and order-north).

A total of six people have been arrested so far. One of them is an employee of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina) where the heist happened and a key conspirator, the official told reporters.

''A total of 31.7 kg missing gold have been recovered. Special teams were formed to probe into the matter and they enquired from all angles,'' he added.

One of the accused had visited his relative, the inspector and kept the gold there but since the official who was aware of it did not share the information with the police, he has also been arrested, Anbu added. He has since been suspended.

The officials involved in the probe acted swiftly to nab the culprits, he said.

The incident happened on August 13 at Arumbakkam here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)