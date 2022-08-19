Left Menu

STF probing SSSC paper leak to investigate irregularities in two more exams

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-08-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 20:46 IST
The Special Task Force investigating the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case was on Friday assigned the task of probing alleged irregularities in two more examinations held in the state.

The STF has also been asked to investigate irregularities in the examinations held for secretariat security guards and junior assistants (judiciary), Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

The STF has also been asked to re-examine cases registered in connection with use of unfair means with the help of bluetooth technology in the examinations held for forest guards in 2020, he said.

The STF has arrested 19 accused so far in connection with its ongoing probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case of December 2021.

Rs 12-15 lakh were taken from each candidate in exchange for a solved question paper, STF SSP Ajai Singh said.

The graduation level exams were conducted by SSSC on December 4 and 5 last year in three sittings for which 1,60,000 candidates had appeared, of which 916 had qualified.

