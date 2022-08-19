Left Menu

Swedish police evacuate Malmo shopping centre after shots fired

Swedish police said on Friday they had cordoned off part of a shopping centre in the city of Malmo after a shooting incident. "Shots have been fired at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo," they said in a statement. "This is no longer an ongoing incident," the paper quoted him saying. Modin said he had no information on the seriousness of the injuries the two people had sustained in the shooting.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 21:54 IST
Swedish police evacuate Malmo shopping centre after shots fired

Swedish police said on Friday they had cordoned off part of a shopping centre in the city of Malmo after a shooting incident.

"Shots have been fired at the Emporia shopping centre in Malmo," they said in a statement. "The police are at the scene with a large amount of resources and the location has been cordoned off." The statement gave no further information.

Daily Dagens Nyheter quoted police spokesman Jimmy Modin as saying that two people had been injured in the incident. "This is no longer an ongoing incident," the paper quoted him saying.

Modin said he had no information on the seriousness of the injuries the two people had sustained in the shooting. The police could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022