Delhi: Man thrashed, made to clean drain on suspicion of theft

A group of people thrashed a man suspected of theft, partially shaved his head and made him clean an open drain in north Delhi's Wazirabad area. A case was registered on Friday after a video of the incident went viral, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, ''On Friday, one video clip was reportedly getting viral on social media in which some persons are found beating one Shakil. There are some bystanders also.'' They also partially shaved his head and force him to clean an open drain.

An enquiry revealed that some residents of Wazirabad village reportedly caught the man red-handed while stealing a water pump from the house of one Faizan.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been initiated against the people and an investigation is underway, Kalsi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)