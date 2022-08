BRIEF-Ukraine's State Gas Transit Operator Says Can Compensate For Interruptions In Nord Stream-1 Operations

UKRAINE'S STATE GAS TRANSIT OPERATOR (TSOUA):

* SAYS IT CAN COMPENSATE FOR INTERRUPTIONS IN THE OPERATION OF NORD STREAM-1

* SAYS CAPACITIES OF UKRAINIAN AND POLISH GAS TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS ARE MORE THAN SUFFICIENT TO ENSURE FULFILMENT OF OBLIGATIONS REGARDING SUPPLY OF RUSSIAN GAS TO EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

