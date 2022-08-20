Kerala court cancels bail of 12 accused in tribal man's murder case

A court here on Saturday cancelled bail of 12 accused in the case of killing of a tribal man in the district for allegedly stealing food articles in 2018.

The Special Court for the trial of offences under the SC/ ST Act ordered the cancellation of the bail, accepting the prosecution's argument that under their influence several witnesses in the sensational case had turned hostile during the ongoing trial.

The prosecution could establish before the court the reason for the witnesses turning hostile enmasse under the influence of the accused in the case, special public prosecutor Rajesh M Menon told reporters.

''The prosecution could convince the court of the prevailing rarest of the rare situation in the case. We prayed for the cancellation of 12 accused in the case. The court admitted it'', Menon said.

Expressing happiness over the court's decision, Madhu's mother thanked the prosecution for ensuring justice in the case.

Madhu from Attappady was killed after he was caught, tied, and thrashed by a group of local people alleging theft on February 22, 2018.

