Left Menu

UP: 2 dead, 3 injured after car falls into 30 ft deep gorge

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway here, police said on Saturday. Two people died on the spot and three others have been admitted to hospital, Inspector-in-charge Mirganj, Satish Kumar said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 20-08-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 15:28 IST
UP: 2 dead, 3 injured after car falls into 30 ft deep gorge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge on Delhi-Lucknow National Highway here, police said on Saturday. The accident took place late Friday night after the driver lost control and fell into a 30 feet deep gorge on the Mirganj overbridge filled with water. Two people died on the spot and three others have been admitted to hospital, Inspector-in-charge Mirganj, Satish Kumar said. According to police, five friends hailing from Mohammadi village of Lakhimpur Kheri district were going to Delhi when their car fell into the gorge and was trapped inside. After two hours of effort, one of them came out and informed the police who reached the spot and started the rescue operation. All were evacuated from the car, however, Salim (40) and Aamir(28) had died by then. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bareilly where they are undergoing treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022