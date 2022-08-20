Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-08-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 19:31 IST
Shah to chair inter-state council meeting in Bhopal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the central region of the Inter State Council here on Monday, officials said.

He will arrive in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Sunday night, said state home minister Narottam Mishra.

The inter-state council meeting will take place at Kushabhau Thakre Hall (known as Minto Hall earlier).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be attending the meeting, officials added.

Shah will later lay the foundation stone of a National Forensic Sciences University and address a seminar before returning to Delhi on Monday night.

