Maha: Man commits suicide by jumping into well in Nagpur

He was also suffering from health problems, he said.Rewatkar took the extreme step as he was fed up of his ailments and the domestic dispute, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death as been registered in this regard.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-08-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 20:13 IST
A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sawargaon village, under Narkhed police station area, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said. Devendra Motiram Rewatkar was a habitual drinker and his wife and son had left him. He was also suffering from health problems, he said.

Rewatkar took the extreme step as he was fed up of his ailments and the domestic dispute, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death as been registered in this regard.

