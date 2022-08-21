President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to be vigilant ahead of Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marks six months since Russia's invasion, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant in the south. FIGHTING

* Russia fired five missiles from the Black Sea overnight, and two of them were shot down by air defences over Odesa region, the regional administration said. The other three hit an agricultural facility but there were no casualties. * Dnipropetrovsk governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram that the city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnipro river from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, was shelled on five different occasions overnight. He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a large fire at an industrial premises and cutting power to 3,000 inhabitants.

* The southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was hit with multiple S-300 missiles early on Sunday, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. * Reuters could not independently the confirm battlefield reports.

* The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening, Russian state investigators said on Sunday. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo warned that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions, during a call on Saturday with Turkey's Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas. * The Albanian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who were trying to enter a military plant in central Albania, the ministry said in a statement.

