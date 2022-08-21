58 new posts of law officers in AG's office to be reserved for SCs: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced that 58 new posts of law officers being created in the Advocate General's office will be reserved for Scheduled Castes.

These posts will be filled up in the coming days, he said.

''When I took oath as chief minister, I asked my officers whether there was any provision of reservation in the appointment of law officers in the Advocate General's office and they replied in the negative.

''When I asked them whether we can we make such a provision, they said the government can take such a decision,'' Mann said in a video message.

These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.

Mann said Punjab will be the first state in the country to have such a provision for SC lawyers.

The announcement comes a day after Mann, during a meeting with members of the Valmiki community on the issue of appointment of law officers, said no other state has reservation in these posts but the Punjab government will soon give ''good news''.

